New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the party, as well as his membership of the Upper House, on Tuesday. Singh said that he would join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

“Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I’m with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha,” a leading portal quoted Singh as saying.

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP’s Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

Meanwhile, some reports claimed that Sanjay Singh’s wife Ameeta has also announced her resignation from the grand old party.

Sanjay and Amita Singh’s resignations come amid the ongoing leadership crisis within the grand old party after Rahul Gandhi quit as party President following Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, wherein they managed to win only 52 seats.