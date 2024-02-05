Home

Country Turning Into ‘Electoral Dictatorship’:Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has accused the BJP-led central government of turning India into an 'Electoral Dictatorship' and destroying democratic institutions.

File Photo (ANI)

Jaipur: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday accused the BJP led central government of turning the country into an ‘Electoral Dictatorship’ and also mentioned that the centre is destroying India’s democratic institutions. He also took an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that there has been only one person who is being talked off since last 10 years and the country now requires an alternate leadership, which can understand people’s needs and find solutions to their problems.

Why Alternate Leadership?

Shashi Tharoor also commented during a discussion at the 17th Jaipur literature festival on a book by Indrajit Roy titled ‘Audacious Hope: How to Save a Democracy’. He stated that,”We have a parliamentary system which is run by the President. And we should remember the Congress’ slogan of 2014 — ‘Not I, We’.”

Without taking any name Shashi Tharoor also said that,”however, we have heard a lot of I, my, myself in the last 10 years. There has been talk of only one person.”

He further mentioned that the antidote of ‘I’ is to develop an alternate leadership which not only boasts on itself, but also “listens to you with complete humility, talks about you, understands your needs and addresses them”.

He further appealed the youth to cast their votes extensively in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and mentioned that,”ultimately only your vote matters. Your future is in your hands,” also adding that the democracy is facing a ‘real crisis’ today.

Tharoor’s Take On Uncertainty Of INDIA Bloc

While being questioned about the INDIA Bloc not being able to propose a name to counter PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Tharoor answered by saying, “Vote for the opposition alliance, and then we will answer this question.”

Towards the announcement by the TMC to contest solo in the elections in West Bengal, he commented that,”The fact is that many political parties are involved in it (INDIA bloc). No single formula can be applicable to all…each state has its own politics. There are some states where we agree with each other, some others where we do not agree with each other.”

Allegations On BJP Government

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Tharoor mentioned that previous governments in the last six-seven decades have strengthened various institutions for better functioning of the democracy, but the autonomy of these institutions are being destroyed today.

He mentioned that under the outfit of majority the country is turning into a ‘electoral dictatorship’. He further stated referring to agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other investigating agencies that the central government in ‘shamelessly’ using them for their personal interest.

(With inputs from agencies)

