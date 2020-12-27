New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the government, Shiv Sena said that the relations between the Centre and States are worsening and warned that “it will not take much time for states in our country to break away like the Soviet Union”. The saffron party, in its mouthpiece, Saamana also trained guns at the Supreme Court, saying that the apex judicial body has forgotten its obligation in several matters. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Putting Up a Strong Fight Alone, Anti-BJP Parties Should Unite Under UPA Banner: Shiva Sena's Saamana

"If the Central government does not realise that they are harming people for political gains, it will not take much time for States in our country to break away like the Soviet Union. The year 2020 has to be looked at, creating a question mark on the capacity and credibility of the central government," it said.

Referring to BJP leader Vijayvargiya's statement that if someone played an important role in dethroning Kamal Nath's government, it was Prime Minister Modi', the party asserted, "What if our Prime Minister is taking a special interest in destabilising State governments? The Prime Minister belongs to the country. The country stands as a federation. Even the states which do not have BJP governments, those states also talk about national interest. This feeling is being killed."

The Shiv Sena also accused the Centre of attempting to oust Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal.

“Political defeats in a democracy are very common but the way Central government is being used to oust Mamata Banerjee is painful,” it said.

Furthermore, it added, “Large-scale rallies and roadshows are going on and the country’s Home Minister is leading it. At the same time, night curfew is required in states like Maharashtra to avoid congestion in the context of coronavirus. The rulers break the rules and the public has to pay.”