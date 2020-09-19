New Delhi: There was an increase of 500 per cent in cybercrimes due to limited awareness and cyber hygiene, claimed National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. He asserted that following the COVID-19 pandemic, financial frauds have seen exponential increase due to greater dependence on digital payment platforms. Also Read - National Security Advisors of BRICS Nations to Hold Virtual Meeting on Thursday

He also informed the Narendra Modi-led Centre is planning to come up with the National cyber security strategy-2020 which envisions the safe, secured, trusted, resilient and vibrant cyberspace for India’s prosperity. Also Read - India's NSA Ajit Doval Walks Out of SCO Meet as Pakistan Presents 'Fictitious Map' Showing Jammu and Kashmir as Its Own

He made the remarks while delivering a lecture on Cyber security virtually at the COCONXIII-2020, a data privacy and hacking conference hosted by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association. Also Read - NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With French Defence Minister Florence Parly to Boost Security Cooperation

However, while we are able to manage our affairs to a certain extent, malicious actors also found in it, a new opportunity. We have witnessed an increase of 500 per cent in cybercrimes due to limited awareness and poor cyber hygiene: NSA Ajit Doval (18.9) https://t.co/f2y3XeB8tc — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

“There is a greater dependence on digital payment platform due to reduced cash handling and greater data sharing is happening online and presence on social media has also increased. While we are able to manage our affairs online to a certain extent, malicious actors also found in it, a new opportunity,” said the NSA.

Furthermore, he cautioned citizens while being online and said a responsible approach should be there while using internet.

(With agency inputs)