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Countrys highest temperature recorded in THIS city as mercury crosses 47°C mark

Country’s highest temperature recorded in THIS city as mercury crosses 47°C mark

In Jhansi, the temperature was recorded at 45.2 degrees Celsius, while in Agra, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, and Orai, the mercury climbed past the 44-degree Celsius mark.

(Image: Getty)

New Delhi: The onslaught of severe heat in Uttar Pradesh continues to intensify, severely disrupting daily life for the general public. Banda, a city within the state, has emerged as the hottest place in the country, recording a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius. This temperature is 5.4 degrees higher than normal and also marks the highest record ever set for the month of April. Previously, the record stood at 47.4 degrees Celsius, a benchmark that has now been surpassed. Historically, Rajasthan has typically dominated headlines regarding severe heatwaves; however, this time around, all heat records have been shattered in Banda.

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Silence Descends on Streets Amidst Scorching Heat

The impact of the heat is clearly visible in other districts of the Bundelkhand region as well. In Jhansi, the temperature was recorded at 45.2 degrees Celsius, while in Agra, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, and Orai, the mercury climbed past the 44-degree Celsius mark. Due to the intense sunlight and scorching hot winds (loo), people are compelled to remain indoors during the day, resulting in an eerie silence across the streets.

Banda and Prayagraj Swelter on Sunday

Prior to this, on Sunday, the heat scorched several cities across the state. Banda recorded a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj followed closely in second place, recording a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj is experiencing such extreme heat after a gap of three years. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in 40 districts of the state. Maximum temperatures of 44 degrees or higher were recorded in eight districts, while seven districts registered maximum temperatures of 43 degrees or above.

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In the state capital, Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24.8 degrees Celsius—both figures being higher than normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning indicating a possibility of strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning in several parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

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Yellow Alert Issued For These Places

A Yellow alert has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and their surrounding areas.

State Government Issues Directives

In view of the escalating threat posed by the heat and heatwaves, the State Government has taken precautionary measures. Time-bound schedules and guidelines for protection against heatwaves have been implemented in all schools. The Health Department has been directed to ensure the adequate availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, and first-aid kits. Given the continuously rising temperatures, the administration remains on alert and is appealing to the public to exercise caution.

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