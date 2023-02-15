Home

Keeping It Secret From Families, Couple Reaches Goa To Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Drown In Palolem Beach

The woman's body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner's body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon.

Goa news: A couple, who had gone to Goa to celebrate Valentine’s Day without informing their families, drowned in Palolem Beach on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Supriya Dubey (26) and Vibhu Sharma (27), natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in news agency PTI, Vibhu Sharma, who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey, employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night.

The woman’s body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner’s body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.

The statement if a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked-in, has been recorded. The staffer stated the duo had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.

The police ruled out any foul play in the deaths.

