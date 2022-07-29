Gurugram: A couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram-Sohna road here, police said on Thursday. According to police, Ritu Yadav was travelling from Raisina to Maruti Kunj in her car along with her husband and children on Tuesday. On reaching the toll plaza, she asked the toll worker to remove the barrier and allow her vehicle to go. The toll worker, however, refused to remove the barrier.Also Read - 16 Hospitalised, Over 150 Ill in Lucknow's Vikasnagar Due to Contaminated Water Supply

Devender Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station said when Ritu got down the car and tried to remove the barrier on her own, she was attacked by a bouncer. Another bouncer came and jumped on the car bonnet.

The officer said Ritu has also alleged that the bouncers touched her inappropriately. "A case has been filed on Ritu's complaint at Bhondsi police station. The matter is being investigated," he added.