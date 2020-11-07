New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman and her fiance on Thursday died after being shot in the head allegedly by miscreants on a motorbike in Gurugram, Haryana, four days ago. The accused men have not been identified yet and are still on the loose. Also Read - Haryana Passes Bill in Assembly to Provide 75% Reservation in Private Sector Jobs to Locals

The incident took place on the night of November 3 when Pooja Sharma and her fiance were out on a drive in their car. They had gone on a drive after having dinner at a restaurant in Gurugram.

Suddenly, a few men approached the duo on a bike and attempted to loot them and opened fire when they failed. Pooja was shot in the head, while her fiance was critical after suffering gunshots. He died on Thursday at a private hospital.

Pooja Sharma, who worked in a multinational company in the city, was originally from Chhattisgarh. Her family has taken the body back to her hometown.