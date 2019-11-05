New Delhi: A couple sustained stab wounds after they were attacked by a group of men in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on early Tuesday following an altercation.

According to reports, the incident took place around 5:30 AM today when the couple went to a departmental store, which is opened round the clock, to purchase something when they got into an argument with a group of four-five men over some issue which is yet to be ascertained. Following the argument, the couple were attacked by the men with knives, leaving them with injuries on their forearms and hands. The attackers fled from the scene after the crime.

A passer-by informed the police control room after which couple were admitted to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Rajendra Nagar where they are currently undergoing treatment but are said to be out of danger.

Speaking to media, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Sameer Sharma said that while details of the incident were being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events, a case had been registered in connection with the crime. He added that CCTV footages were being scanned to identify the accused.

Delhi is generally considered a crime-ridden city with a high rate of incidents of crime against women in particular. In recent days, there has also been a spate of snatching incidents; in one such case, the victim turned out to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece. A judge and a serving Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, too, have been victims of snatching incidents.