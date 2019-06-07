New Delhi: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been granted bail, today, in the “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” remark case on a Personal bond of Rs 20,000. He was summoned by Delhi’s Rose Avenue Court on a complaint over his remarks that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling“.

#WATCH Shashi Tharoor in Bengaluru, says, “There’s an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, “Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can’t remove him with your hand & you cannot hit it with a chappal either.”(27.10) pic.twitter.com/E6At7WrCG5 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

Speaking at a literature festival in Bengaluru, Tharoor said that there was an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) source to Journalist Vinod Jose of The Caravan magazine which he would quote.

“The man said that Mr Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling; you can not remove him with your hand and you can not hit him with a chappal either, ” said Tharoor.

“Because if you remove a scorpion with your hand you will get stung very badly, but if you hit a Shivling with a chappal, then you have undermined all the sacred tenets of the faith that you hold in that the scorpion is sitting on. So, ultimately, you live with it with seething frustration,” he further added.

The matter will now be heard on July 25 for the recording of statement of the complainant and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Babbar.