New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north-east Delhi riots ”conspiracy” case. The order came two days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to Narwal, Kalita, and Tanha, who were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also Read - Jailed Pinjra Tod Activist Natasha Narwal Gets Interim Bail After Father Dies of COVID-19

The three student activists were not released from the jail on time citing lack of verification details of their addresses and sureties.

The trio is accused of being the ”masterminds” of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Narwal and Kalita were arrested on March 23, 2020, in the anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in North-East Delhi but were granted bail thereafter. But soon after getting bail, they were arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and later they were also arrested under a larger conspiracy case under provisions of UAPA.

