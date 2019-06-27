Indore: A local court has refused to hear bail plea of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested yesterday for thrashing a municipal corporation officer.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, yesterday attacked a civic body official with a cricket bat, which was captured on camera, after a heated argument over a demolition drive in Ganji compound area.

Madhya Pradesh: An Indore court refuses to hear the bail plea of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, yesterday. The case has been transferred to Bhopal’s Special Court. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVeLxocma1 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Eye-witnesses said that the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Akash had said that he had spoken to the municipal commissioner and sought an extension of stay for the tenants in that house, which authorities claimed was dilapidated.

“The house was not in that bad condition. Some officials of the municipal corporation are razing even those houses which are in good condition by declaring them dilapidated. This is a conspiracy between owners of the houses and officials. They want to raze the houses so that leaders of the ruling Congress can take possession of the land. We are opposing this,” the MLA said.

The case has now been transferred to Bhopal’s special court.