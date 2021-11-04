New Delhi: After World Health Organization’s emergency use approval to Covaxin, the clearance for using it on children is supposed to take much less time, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV on Thursday. The WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing new, or unlicensed, products that can be used during public health emergencies. The global health organisation’s nod means that the ‘made-in-India’ vaccine will be recognised by other countries and Indians who received the shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions while travelling abroad.Also Read - 'Another Half A Million COVID Deaths' by February: WHO Warns Against Rising Pace of Transmission in Europe

Dr Swaminathan said that Covaxin, by no means, took the longest to secure WHO’s approval. Her response comes as a counter to the criticism that the global health body had cleared other vaccines, including those manufactured in China, quickly and held up the nod to Covaxin. On an average, she said, the approval took 50 to 60 days but some took up to 165 days. Notably, the China-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines took between 150-165 days to secure the approval, she said. Also Read - Tips to Stay Healthy and Beat Air Pollution This Diwali

“Covaxin is somewhere in the middle, it took somewhere between 90 and 100 days,” she said. She said the WHO panel tasked with clearing vaccines for Emergency Use Listing met over Covaxin last week and asked for additional clarifications. “The committee met again today and were very satisfied,” she further told NDTV, adding that there are other 13 vaccines that are still waiting for the nod. Also Read - People Vaccinated With Covaxin Can Now Enter US From November 8

More data needed on complete safety for pregnant women, kids