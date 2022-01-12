New Delhi: The booster dose of Covaxin has shown to “neutralize” both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday. “Booster dose of Covaxin generated robust neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta,” the Hyderabad-based pharma company said in a statement.Also Read - Repeated Booster Doses of COVID Vaccines Not Good Strategy, Need New Jabs for Better Protection: WHO

"100 per cent of test serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant and more than 90 per cent of serum samples showed neutralization of the Omicron variant," it said.

