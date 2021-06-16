New Delhi: Days after reports and social media posts alleging that Bharat biotech’s COVAXIN contains ‘newborn calf serum’ surfaced online, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday rubbished the reports as ‘twisted and misrepresented’. Issuing an official statement regarding the composition of the COVAXIN vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “Newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation and growth of Vero cells. Serum from bovine and other animal are standard enrichment ingredient used globally for Vero cell growth.” Also Read - Toofan Release Date: Farhan Akhtar Starrer is All Set to Hit OTT Platform on THIS Date

The statement added, “Vero cells are used to establish cell lives which help in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in Polio, Rabies, and Influenza vaccines. These Vero cells, after the growth, are washed with water, with chemicals (also technically known as a buffer), many times to make it free from the newborn calf serum. Thereafter, these Vero cells are infected with coronavirus for viral growth.” Also Read - Vikas Koi Doodh Peeta Bachcha Nai Hai: Kamya Panjabi Stands up For Pratyusha Banerjee

The Vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth. Thereafter this grown virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified. This killed virus is then used to make the final vaccine, and in the final vaccine formulation, no calf serum is used, it said. Also Read - Odisha Unlock Begins: Markets Can Open From 6 AM; Weekend Lockdown to Continue | Full Guidelines

Hence, the final vaccine (COVAXIN) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product, the Health Ministry’s statement affirmed.