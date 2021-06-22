New Delhi: As the country has intensified its COVID vaccine drive, now you can expect a vaccine for children by September, director of Delhi AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria has made this revelation. Speaking to India Today, Dr Guleria, who is also a crucial member of the government’s task force on Covid-19, said that the Covaxin’s data for children after completion of the Phase 2/3 trials will be available by September and the approval is expected in the same month. Also Read - Kerala Extends Lockdown By 1 Week, Worship Places To Reopen With Entry of 15 People Only

Giving further details, the COVID task Force member said that if Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine gets a green signal in India then that could also be an option for children. Notably, Delhi AIIMS has already started screening children for these trials on June 7 and has involved children between the age of 2 to 17. Also Read - Pfizer in Final Stages of Getting Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine in India, Says CEO Albert Bourla

The DCGI had on May 12 granted permission to Bharat Biotech to carry out phase 2, phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Will Not be Open Now, Confirms Maharashtra Govt; Passenger Associations Warn of Protest

Talking about the reopening of schools for kids, Dr Guelria said that the authorities now should look at opening up schools in a way that would prevent institutes from becoming super-spreader events. However, a holistic approach has to be taken in this regard, he added.

Giving further strategy on how classroom activities can be resumed, Dr Guleria said that in non-containment zones, calling children to school on an alternate day and ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour would help. However, he suggested that open-air schooling would be a good way to avoid infection spread through India’s climate may not permit it.

On the other hand, an expert panel of the country’s central drugs authority has reviewed and accepted the phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. According to the data submitted by the Hyderabad-based firm, the indigenously developed vaccine has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy in the trial conducted on 25,800 subjects.

The COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday reviewed the data and accepted it. Their recommendations have been sent to the DCGI now, according to reports.