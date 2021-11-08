New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), which is evaluating the data for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children, may take some more time to give its final approval. Earlier, an expert panel of India’s Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covid vaccine Covaxin for children in the age group of 2 to 18 years, subject to certain conditions.Also Read - COVID Vaccine For Children: Covaxin Approval Requested in US For Kids Aged 2-18 | Read Details

The recommendations were later forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

If the vaccine gets approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it will be the second Covid-19 vaccine after Zydus Cadila's needle-free ZyCoV-D to receive EUA for use in those below 18 years.