New Delhi: Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced results of Phase 3 clinical of its coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, and said that the vaccine demonstrates interim clinical efficacy of 81 per cent. The company also said that the Phase 3 clinical trials for Covaxin involved 25,800 volunteers, making it the "largest trials ever conducted in India".

"The COVAXIN has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 clinical trial. The trials involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India, in partnership with ICMR," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

In the statement, the company also said that the analysis from the National Institute of Virology indicates that vaccine-induced antibodies can neutralise the UK variant strains and other heterologous strains.

The company also added that further clinical trials will continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.

Notably, Covaxin is one of two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use approval by the Central government, Another coronavirus vaccine is Covishield, which has a 70 per cent efficacy after the second dose.