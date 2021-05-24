New Delhi: The Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) is confident that its indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin will be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the emergency use listing (EUL), given its experience of getting its other vaccines prequalified by WHO. The Covaxin maker conveyed to the government on Monday that it has already submitted 90 per cent of the documentation required for EUL and the remaining is expected to be submitted in June. Also Read - RDIF and Panacea Biotec Launch Production of Sputnik V in India, To Produce 100 Million Doses Per Year

Bharat Biotech is in the final stages of submission of required documents for regulatory approvals to Covaxin in Brazil and Hungary. Covaxin has already received regulatory approval from 11 countries and there was interest from 11 companies in seven countries for technology transfer and production of the vaccine.

"BBIL noted that they had submitted 90% of the documentation required for EUL to WHO. The remaining is expected to be submitted in June," a source told PTI.

“BBIL is in regular touch with regulatory authorities in these countries. They are confident about the robustness of their dossier, as they have data for much longer duration — for antibody persistence after six months as well as eight months,” the source added.

The BBIL had applied for the WHO’s EUL in April. It must be noted that those who have been fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Sputnik V may not be allowed to travel to other countries until the WHO includes either in its emergency use listing. As a result, Covaxin needs the WHO EUL approval for its procurement through the global vaccine alliance Covax.

The issue of the WHO’s authorisation for emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin was discussed at a meeting between the top brass of the BBIL and senior officials of the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of External Affairs. WHO’s EUL authorisation reflects a product’s safety and efficacy. Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is on the list of COVID-19 vaccines which were given emergency use authorisation by the global body.

The meeting was attended by BBIL Managing Director V Krishna Mohan and his colleagues besides senior officers of the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology and Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was also among those who attended the meeting.