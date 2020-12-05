New Delhi: ‘Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule and its efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose’, said Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India’s domestic vaccine on Friday. The clarification by Bharat Biotech comes after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who received the first dose of Covaxin, during its Phase-III trial in the state, tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tests Positive, Days After Getting Trial Dose of Bharat Biotech's Vaccine Covaxin

“I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” he tweeted. Also Read - Schools in This State to Remain Closed Till March 31, But Board Exams Will be Conducted | Read Details

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company reitereated that the phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50% of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine and 50% of subjects receive placebo. Also Read - Leave Maldives, Thailand Gets Boost in Tourism For The First Time in 6 Months

The Union Health Ministry also clarified that Vij took only the first dose of the two-dose vaccine. “The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. Since this is a two-dose vaccine. Minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement.

Covaxin is being developed by BharatBiotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).