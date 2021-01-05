New Delhi: Hitting back at critics for questioning the efficacy of Covaxin, the founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech asserted that India’s first indigenously developed vaccine against coronavirus was safe and the firm has conducted 200% honest clinical trials. “We don’t deserve this backlash”, said Krishna Ella, while addressing a press conference yesterday. Also Read - ‘Wrong to Say We Are Not Transparent in Data,’ Says Bharat Biotech on Row Over COVAXIN

Notably, a controversy has erupted after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covaxin for emergency use without Phase III trial data. Several experts and Opposition leaders have claimed 'premature' clearance could risk lives and fuel vaccine hesitancy in India.

Ella said it was wrong to say Bharat Biotech was not transparent with data and cited the number of publications by the company in comparison with industry peers.

“Don’t accuse us of inexperience. We are a global company… have manufactured 16 vaccines. It is not correct to say we are not transparent with data. We conduct clinical trials in many countries, including the UK”, stated Bharat Biotech’s chairman.

Ella suggested that the vaccine was being targeted as it was a product of an Indian company. He said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available online for people to access.

“Covaxin Phase-3 efficacy data will be available by March. No interim analysis of efficacy in Phase 3 has been done so far”, he added further.