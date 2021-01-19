New Delhi: After a series of adverse reactions to vaccine jabs, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday released an advisory asking immuno-compromised people or those on medication that compromises the immune system not to take the Covaxin jab against coronavirus. This comes days after the government said that patients with immune-related conditions can also take the vaccine, although the response could be less effective on them. Also Read - 2 Dead After Receiving Jab, 5 Others Develop Severe Adverse Impacts, Centre Says Not Linked To Vaccine

Releasing a detailed fact sheet, the pharma major said that people with certain medical conditions should avoid the vaccine shot as it could lead to a ”severe allergic reaction”. Also Read - With 161 Fresh Cases, Delhi Records Lowest COVID Infections in Over 8 Months

Here’s the list of medical conditions mentioned in Covaxin fact sheet: Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Side-Effects: Don't Freak Out if You Experience These Issues in Your Body After Getting Vaccinated

Any person with the below-listed conditions SHOULD NOT get the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine –

1. People with a history of allergies

2. People who have a fever

3. People with bleeding disorder or those on a blood thinner

4. Anyone who is immune-compromised or on medicine that affects your immune system

5. Pregnant women

6. Women who are breastfeeding

7. Those who have received a different COVID-19 vaccine

8. Any other serious health condition as determined by the vaccinator

Then who is eligible to get the Covaxin jab?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has authorised the restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus infection. This means that all individuals who are prioritised under the government’s vaccine program and without the aforementioned medical conditions can take the Covaxin jab.

India’s coronavirus vaccination program, deemed as the world’s largest inoculation drive, began on Saturday, January 16, 2021. While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

In the first phase, the vaccines are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.