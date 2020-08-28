New Delhi: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and UT Jammu and Kashmir have contributed to 89 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last two weeks, it has been found. The reason, in most of the cases, is late detection of the case. In a review meeting by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, these states and the union territory were asked to continue with rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities. Also Read - Day Before Punjab Assembly Monsoon Session, Cabinet Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

The states and the UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than one per cent across all districts focusing on effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance.

"It was observed that out of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89 per cent of deaths are in these nine states and one UT," a health ministry statement said.

They were also advised to ensure that at least in 80 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases, all close contacts be traced and tested with 72 hours and a minimum of 140 tests per million per day be done in all districts while targeting a positivity/confirmation rate of less than 5 per cent, it said.

The nine states and the UT were also asked to put in the public domain the availability of beds and ambulances across COVID facilities while significantly reducing ambulance response time.

On Thursday, a record 75,760 cases were reported, taking the caseload to 33,10,234. The number of deaths climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)