New Delhi: With 1,007 new cases the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India surpassed the 13,000-mark and the death toll soared to 437 after 23 fatalities were recorded on Friday.

The total number of cases in India reached 13,387, including 11,201 active cases, 1,748 discharged or cured. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,205 cases of coronavirus. While 300 patients have recovered there have been 194 deaths in the state due to the infection.

Here Are The Top Developments From Today

A 35-year-old male COVID-19 patient from Vaishail dies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna Bihar

Eight persons including two brothers were reported dead in the past 24 hours, taking the toll of COVID-19 patients to 61 in Madhya Pradesh. With 226 persons testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 1,164.

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died at JVC SKIMS Hospital on Friday taking the toll of corona deaths in J&K to five. Medical superintendent JVC SKIIMS hospital Dr Shafa Deva told IANS that the patient was admitted to the hospital on April 2.

288 more COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths reported in Maharashtra. Total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 3,204 and deaths at 194.

Odisha has not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past two days. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 60.

Karnataka registered 38 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 19 hours, the highest in less than a single day, raising the state’s tally to 353.

Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus positive cases spiked by 38 in the last 24 hours to reach 572 on Friday morning. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched COVID-19 rapid test kits that enable results in 10 minutes. One lakh rapid test kits were imported from South Korea and delivered to the state in a special aircraft.

30 people discharged today from Omandurar Medical College in Chennai, after recovering from COVID-19. A recovered person said,”Healthcare staff addressed all our problems. Whatever has been preached in Islam, same was advised by doctors, like regularly washing hands&being optimistic”.

Clerics & community leaders urge people to pray at home during holy month of Ramzan. Cleric Mufti Mukarram said, “We should stay at home & practice social distancing to keep ourselves & others safe. If we fast & pray at home, there is no problem with it”.

No case has been reported in last 15 days from 3 locations in the national capital, including Dilshad Garden. 60 containment zones identified till now, said Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain on ‘Operation Shield’ that is being conducted in areas from where COVID-19 cases are reported.