New Delhi: With 1,329 fresh cases and 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed 15,000 mark on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry said that the country has total 15,712 cases including 12974 active cases, 2230 cured/discharged/migrated people and 507 deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus: 45 New Cases, One Death in Agra on Saturday; Tally Rises to 241

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases over 3,600, followed by Delhi (1,893), Madhya Pradesh (1,402), Tamil Nadu (1,323) and Rajasthan (1,267), according to the Health Ministry data.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on Saturday. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: Another CMO Removed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

At a daily media briefing about the COVID-19 situation in the country, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal had yesterday said that a total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Also Read - US Registers 1,891 Coronavirus Fatalities in 24 Hours; Global Death Toll Passes 1.5 Lakh

“Most of the Tabligihi Jamaat event-related cases have been found in states with high burden of the disease, such as Tamil Nadu (84 per cent), Telengana (79 per cent), Delhi (63 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (59 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (61 per cent)”, he said, adding that some states which have reported fewer COVID-19 infections, also had cases with links to the Nizamuddin event.

Here Are The Top 10 Developments So Far:

The Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to increase coronavirus testing by almost ten times of the present level. The state, at present, conducts around 3,200 tests for corona infection per day.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has been shunted and replaced by Deepak Ohri.

An order issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Saturday night mentioned that Ohri would take the charge of his post with immediate effect. Around a fortnight ago, the Yogi Adityanath government had shunted out then CMO Anurag Bhargava who was replaced by Chaturvedi.

A 50-year-old person who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at around 12 am in Gurugram.

With 92 persons testing positive in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,402.

31 people, including 26 members of an extended family, in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have tested positive for Covid-19. Among these 26 members of the extended family, six are children.

Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir where over 300 coronavirus cases have been reported including five deaths have flattened the curve, officials have said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to keep maintaining physical distancing during the holy month of Ramadan. “Practice physical distancing by strictly maintaining a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between people at all times,” the WHO said in its interim guidance titled “Safe Ramadan practices in the context of the Covid-19”.

Around 45 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been found to be ‘lacking’ in the implementation of the lockdown norms.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a letter sent to District Magistrates and police chiefs of these districts, including Lucknow, Prime Minister’s constituency Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar, has termed their performance as ‘unsatisfactory’.

Amid a controversy in Assam, the state government would not, for now, use the 50,000 PPE kits that it imported from China. Assam was the first state in India which directly ordered the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits from China and a private cargo flight from the port city of Guangzhou carrying the kits had landed at Guwahati airport on April 15 night.

The number of containment zones in the national capital has gone up to 71. The new containment zones are Israel Camp (Rangpuri Pahadi), Budh Nagar and EA block in Inder Puri. “No one is allowed to enter or go out of Covid-19 hotspots. The essential items will be supplied with the help of police and other state institutions,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.