Badaun: Soon after a man in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration sealed 14 nearby villages, to control the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Two Discharged From Noida Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

As per reports, the man, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a local mosque in Bhavanipur Khali area and tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday. He had contracted the virus after he attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 59 COVID-19 Hotspots in 25 Districts Likely to Sealed in Second Phase

“After the man tested positive for Corona, the district administration has sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from the village where he was staying. Fourteen villages have been quarantine”, District magistrate Kumar Prashant said

Taking strict measures to control the spread, the official also said the limits of the villages have also been sealed, and zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed in the area.

Essential items are being provided in the village and tests of suspected cases are being carried out, he added.

31 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 483.