New Delhi: As lockdown 2.0 has already kicked in from April 15, the ministry of home affairs has issued a new guideline of what will be allowed and what won't in the second phase of the lockdown. Around 170 hotspot districts have been classified in the Red Zone, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as green Zone

Total hotspots Red Zone Districts: 123 (Large Outbreak)

1- Andhra Pradesh (11 Districts): Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Anantapur.

2- Bihar (1 District): Siwan

3- Chandigarh UT (1 District): Chandigarh

4- Chhatisgarh (1 District): Korba

5- Delhi: (9 Districts): South Delhi, Shahdara, South East, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, and South West Delhi

6- Gujarat (5 Districts): Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

7- Haryana (4 Districts): Nuh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal

8- Jammu and Kashmir (6 Districts): Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara

9- Karnataka (3 Districts): Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi

10- Kerala (6 Districts): Kasargod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta

11- Madhya Pradesh (5 Districts): Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hosangabad

12- Maharashtra (11 Districts): Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yawatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai suburban and Nasik

13- Odisha (1 District): Khurda

14- Punjab (4 Districts): Sasnagar, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

15- Rajasthan (11 Districts): Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhnu, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Bharatpur

16- Tamil Nadu (22 Districts): Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Villupuram, Namakkal, Theni, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Vellore, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, Virudhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Salem, and Nagapattinam.

17-Telangana (8 Districts): Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulambagadwal, Medchal Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, and Nirmal.

18- Uttar Pradesh (9 Districts): Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, and Moradabad

19- Uttarkhand (1 District): Dehradun

20- West Bengal (4 Districts): Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, 24 Paragana North

47 Hotspot Districts with Cluster

1- Andaman and Nicobar: (District -1): South Andaman

2 -Assam (Districts 5): Golaghat, Marigaon, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dhubri

3 -Bihar (Districts 3): Munger, Begusarai, Gaya

4- Chhatisgarh (District 1): Raipur

5- Delhi (Districts 1): North West

6- Gujarat (District 1): Patan

7- Haryana (District 2): Ambala, Karnal

8- Himachal Pradesh (Districts 5): Solan, Una, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra

9- Jammu and Kashmir (Districts 2): Shopian, Rajouri

10- Jharkhand (Districts 2): Ranchi, Bokaro

11- Karnataka (Districts 5): Dakshin Kannada, Bidar, Kalburgi, Bagalkote, Dharwad

12- Kerala (District 1): Wayanad

13- Ladakh (District 1): Kargil

14- Madhya Pradesh (District 1): Morena

15- Maharashtra (Districts 3): Kolapur, Amaravati, Palghar

16- Odisha (District 1): Bhadrak

7- Punjab (Districts 4): Amritsar, Mansa, Ludhiyana, Moga

18- Rajasthan (District 1): Udaipur

19- Telangana (District 1): Nalgonda

20- UP (Districts 4): Bulandshahar, Sitapur, Basti, Baghpat

21- Uttarakhand (Districts 2): Nainital, Udhamsingh Nagar

What are red zone hotspots?

Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases in India. Or, highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases for each state of India or districts with doubling rate less than four days.

Mumbai, South Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kasaragod are the top five districts.

From Red to Orange to Green

These can be turned to orange zone when no cases are reported in 14 days. Then these zones will be turned to green zone when no positive cases are reported in the next 14 days.

