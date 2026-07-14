Covid-19: 2 deaths, 8 active cases in this state in weeks, targeted screening ordered

Two Covid-19 deaths and eight positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to the affected area to trace contacts and initiated sanitation drives.

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Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh has reported two deaths and eight Covid-19 positive cases in recent weeks. This has alarmed the authorities, who initiated surveillance to prevent the situation from worsening. A 52-year-old man from YSR Kadapa district started experiencing symptoms and later tested positive for coronavirus. A 43-year-old man also tested positive for Covid-19 and developed complications. Both died during their treatment.

Following the deaths, the state health department deployed special rapid response teams in the district.

Odisha Ordered Targeted Screening

Following the death in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has initiated targeted screening in bordering districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur. As there are no cases in Odisha, the government has intensified border surveillance to prevent the virus from spreading.

As there are no cases in Odisha, the government has intensified border surveillance to prevent the virus from spreading.

Should People Worry?

No, there is no need to panic as these cases are specifically restricted to specific areas or small cluster. The majority of countrymen have strong hybrid immunity from previous covid waves and extensive vaccination.

Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad told NDTV Health that, “News reports indicate that two individuals in the Kadapa area of AP have died from Covid-19, followed by the diagnosis of additional cases. This situation is definitely not an increased call for panic or anything. The two deaths are significant because both patients had comorbid conditions, such as uncontrolled diabetes, liver issues, kidney problems, or other health concerns.”

“Patients with comorbid conditions can present with severe illness even with a simple flu virus, not just Covid, and may require ICU care. Sometimes, patients require a non-invasive ventilator, while at other times, they may need an invasive one as well. So there is absolutely no need to panic,” he added.

People Should Not Ignore These Symptoms