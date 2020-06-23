New Delhi: With 14,933 fresh coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and 312 fatalities in a single day, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death reached 14,011. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,78,014 are currently active and 2,48,189 have recovered. Also Read - IAS Officer Shares Picture of a Doctor's Wrinkled Hands After Wearing Gloves for 10 Hours, See Viral Pic

On a positive side, the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. The recovery rate has further improved to almost 56.37 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The number of government labs for testing samples has increased to 722 and private labs to 259. India conducted COVID tests on 1,87,223 people in the last 24 hours, said ICMR. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Complete Shutdown in These Areas After Rapid Surge in Cases | List Here

Of the 312 fresh fatalities, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, 9 from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: 312 Fatalities, 14,933 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Soars to 4,40,215

Take a look at the key developments:

The COVID-19 pandemic is now well-established at a global level, said a World Health Organization (WHO) expert in the light of accelerating increase in new cases.

We’ve decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this yr, as per instructions given by authorities. This year, the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond, said Swapnil Parab, Secy, Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug.

The total no.of samples tested up to 22 June is 71,37,716. including 1,87,223 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

167 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5470: Odisha Information & Public Relations Department

199 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state till 1030am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,431, death toll 356: Rajasthan Health Department

The COVID-19 deaths continue to rise unabated in Agra, touching 79, even as health workers are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against the pandemic. According to the health officials, for the past several days, the district has been reporting two COVID-19 deaths daily. Till Tuesday morning the toll touched 79, as two senior citizens succumbed to the contagion. The cumulative COVID-19 count in Agra has climbed to 1,147.