New Delhi: Fresh 11,502 cases and 325 fatalities in the last 24 hours took India’s total tally beyond 3.3 lakh-mark on Monday. According to the Union health ministry data, the recovery rate rose to above 50 per cent with 1,69,798 patients cured so far, leaving 1,53,106 cases active. This was the third day in a row that more than 11,000 cases of infection has been reported in the country. Also Read - Man Conducts Daily Pujas for 'Corona Devi' in Kerala, Draws Flak on Social Media

“325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 332424 including 153106 active cases, 169798 cured/discharged/migrated and 9520 deaths”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. Also Read - Coronavirus Returns to Haunt China, Authorities Lock Down 10 More Beijing Localities

The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of death toll and fourth in terms of total caseload.

Here are the top developments:

After nearly two months, both the Central and Western Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over main and harbour line from Monday. However, these suburban services will be strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. General passengers/public can not board the trains. The Maharashtra government has identified around 1.25 lakh commuters as essential service workers.

The Yogi Adityanath government will now send high level teams of senior bureaucrats and health officials to 11 districts that have a high presence of corona cases. The teams will coordinate with nodal officers appointed by the state government for the purpose.

Religious places in Bhopal reopened today, after about 2.5 months, amid COVID-19 pandemic. Temple administration said, “All govt guidelines are being followed. We have made mask compulsory for everyone at the temple.”

In Nagaland, 9 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 418 samples tested; 5 from Dimapur QC & 4 from Peren QC. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 177, of which 89 are active cases&88 have recovered, said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare.

As Delhi logged highest single-day spike of 2,224 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the number of containment zones in Delhi also witnessed a surge and climbed to 242. North District tops the chart with 36 zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Contactless bell has been installed at Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur. Temple administration said, “It works on proximity sensor (able to detect the presence of nearby objects without physical contact)”.

Social distancing norms were flouted at a workshop organised for the migrant labourers who have returned to the state, in Gaya yesterday (14th June).

Himachal Pradesh Government issues order for additions/amendments in quarantine requirements; Migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions.

With a mortality rate of 6.26 per cent and almost 30 deaths daily due to Covid-19 since the start of this month, Gujarat’s toll climbed to 1,478 on Sunday, while the coronavirus case tally rose to 23,590. Meanwhile, 442 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Sunday.

In view of the growing number of cases in the surrounding states, Rajasthan has offered its COVID-19 testing facility to its six neighbours. Ashok Gehlot on Sunday night announced that the six neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat will be able to conduct 5,000 tests daily in Rajasthan if needed during this critical time of the epidemic.