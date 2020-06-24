Gurugram: As many as 3,468 people have been ‘challaned in Gurugram district for not wearing masks outside their residences, police said on Wednesday. Also Read - 'Historic Low': IMF Projects Sharp Contraction of 4.5% in Indian Economy in 2020 Owing to COVID Pandemic

The police also informed that fines amounting to a total of Rs 1.81 crore was collected from the offenders since lockdown was imposed in the district from March 25.

Mohamad Akil, police commissioner of Gurugram said: "Since last three months, 467 cases have also been registered under section 188 for violation of government orders during the coronavirus lockdown while 363 people were booked under the Disaster Management Act. Also, 20 cases have been filed under section 269 and 270 against the offenders who spread infection of Covid-19."

“Action has been taken against 1,329 people for violating the lockdown curfew order. Also, 807 vehicles were impounded and nearly 7,162 challans were issued by the Gurugram police from March 23 to till June 24 to restrict the movement of people to ensure social distancing and lockdown. On March 23, section 144 was imposed in Gurugram followed by a complete lockdown,” Akil said.

He pointed out that police control room (PCR) is receiving around 1,700 calls per day in connection with violation of lockdown.

So far the police have acted against autorickshaws, cabs, bike riders and pickups van for carrying people beyond permissible limit, police said.

“The police department is having complete support of the residents during the lockdown, but in some cases, people were found violating the norms and action have been taken against them in accordance with the law,” said Akil, adding that the violation of law and order will not be tolerated.

“We urge residents to stay indoors and not come outside unnecessarily. Strict actions will be initiated against who spread rumours on social media and in general public related to Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the district health department detected 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 4,762. Of this, 2,876 people have recovered so far. Six persons died on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 toll has reached 75 in Gurugram district. Also, the district health authority has started using 8,000 rapid antigen kits which they had received on Tuesday. The Health Department is sampling 250 cases a day and charge has been reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400.