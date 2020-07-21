New Delhi: With 37,148 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus reached 11,55,191 on Tuesday. The death toll, on the other hand, surpassed the 28,000 mark after 587 people succumbed to the infection. “Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28084 deaths”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Also Read - Final Goodbye! Palestinian Man Climbs Wall to See Mother Through Window Before She Dies of Covid-19

Meanwhile, the trial data of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University revealed that it is safe and induces immune response, with mild side effects in some participants, which the scientists say can be treated with the commonly available pain medication paracetamol.

The preliminary results of the phase I/II trial, just published in The Lancet journal, involved 1,107 healthy adults, and found that the vaccine induced an immune response both via antibodies and the T cells of the immune system up to day 56 of the ongoing trial.

Latest developments:

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will soon apply to the Indian regulator for the licensure trials of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine. Commenting on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine’s results, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, “The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week’s time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes.”

1,43,81,303 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th July. Of these 3,33,395 were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taunted the much-hyped ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self reliant) programme of the Centre and called out the “misplaced” priorities given to events since February when COVID cases were just starting off which amounted to 11-lakh by July third week.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.6 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 609,000.

Forty-one people, including the owner of a cafe, were arrested for allegedly violating social distancing norms by partying at a cafe in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take a final call on extension of lockdown in Bengaluru beyond July 22 today.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government announced total lockdown across the state for two days every week.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced 2-day lockdown everyweek in the worst-hit COVID districts of the state. Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during these 2 days, all activities, except essential services, will be restricted in these areas.

IndiGo has decided to decide to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce, following the COVID-19 induced economic turbulence. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta stated that the company, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, will require to bid “a painful adieu” to 10 per cent of its around 27,000-strong workforce.

