New Delhi: After a single-day spike of 61,537 cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. As many as 933 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 42,518.

Of the total cases, 6,19,088 are active and 14,27,006 people have been discharged or cured. This was the second consecutive day when India recorded over 60,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a day. Earlier on Friday, the country had witnessed highest-ever single-day spike of 62,538 infections.

India's journey to 20 lakh took 190 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On June 26, the country had logged 5 lakh coronavirus cases, which then doubled by July 17 and took only three weeks to add 10 lakh more.

Take a look at the top developments:

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 7th August is 2,33,87,171 including 5,98,778 samples tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah tested positive for coronavirus.