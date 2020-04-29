New Delhi: In the sharpest ever rise in the death toll, India recorded 73 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to over 1,000. The number of total cases climbed to 31,332. Also Read - UK Holds a Minute's Silence in Honour of Frontline Workers Who Lost Their Lives Due to Covid-19

Statewise Tally Also Read - FIFA Chief Medical Officer Advises Against Restart of Season

Of the 1,007 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 120, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 34 and Andhra Pradesh at 31. Also Read - After 'Kadha', Shivraj Chouhan Advocates Bhajans And Shlokas to Boost Morale of COVID-19 Patients

The death toll reached 26 in Telangana, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in West Bengal while Karnataka has reported 20 deaths. Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

More tests, more cases

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said on Tuesday that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has slowed to 10.9. The recovery rate stood at 24.56 per cent this morning.

These are cases which got infected earlier. As the number of testings has gone up, more and more cases are being detected.

But overall, the curve is being flattened and India is on the right track of containing the spread.

Plasma Therapy not yet official

As far as the treatment is concerned, which is directly linked to the number of deaths, plasma therapy doesn’t have any official go-ahead. Several state government are banking on it but the health ministry has made it clear that the efficacy of plasma therapy is not proved.