New Delhi: After plasma therapy showed positive result in a COVID-19 patient in the national capital, many states are now banking on the use of plasma to treat the critically-ill.

Notably, under the plasma therapy technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted.

"If this technique works well, then it has to be used. Since this therapy makes the immune system strong, it can prove to be effective," Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo told Aaj Tak. Deo added that Chhattisgarh can also start work on plasma therapy once the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gives a nod.

Echoing the similar sentiment, Bihar Health Minister Sanjay Jha also told the news channel that his state will consider administering plasma therapy to critically-ill patients after the ICMR gives permission.

Rajasthan is aso waiting for the Centre’s permission to go ahead with the plasma therapy.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that plasma therapy had been tried on four patients in the capital, calling their result ‘encouraging’ and urging those who have recovered from coronavirus, to donate their blood plasma.

Notably, after hydroxychloroquine, plasma therapy has, in recent days, been recommended as another possible treatment for coronavirus. It has already been approved by the ICMR with Kerala becoming the first state to implement it.