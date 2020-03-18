New Delhi: A day after the first case of coronavirus was reported from the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that people should not behave irresponsibly if they show coronavirus-like symptoms. Also Read - India Reports 3rd Coronavirus Death, Fresh Case in West Bengal, Total Positive Cases Cross 140 | Top Developments

The chief minister also instructed police to take stern action against people who spread fake news on the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

"We don't support if somebody tries to hide his/her symptoms and doesn't take precautionary measures. If people show any symptom of COVID-19, they should immediately go for tests and medical examination," Mamata said.

She also clearly stated that just because someone belongs to an influential family, it does not give him the right to spread the virus.

The strict instruction from the state government comes after a man on Tuesday night was tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. The 18-year-old man had recently returned from England. He had gone to the UK for higher studies and had returned on Sunday.

As part of the preventive measure, senior state government officials, including Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, were asked to stay at home after they came in contact with an officer whose son was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holding a press conference, Mamata said that people who are returning from abroad should go into isolation if needed.

“A disease is not individual specific. Anybody can catch a disease. Don’t spread rumours. Don’t be in denial about the disease just because you are influential,” she added.

She also stated that nothing can be more irresponsible than hiding the disease. “Those coming from abroad should get themselves tested. If need be, follow the World Health Organization protocol and remain in isolation,” she said.