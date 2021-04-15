New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday directed that all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed with immediate effect till May 15 or until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, said Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel. Also Read - New Double Mutant COVID Strain In At Least 10 States; UK Variant In 18-19 States

"This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority, " said the order issued by the government.