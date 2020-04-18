New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with the top officials and reviewed the corona-induced lockdown situation, including migrant crisis, across various states. The Home Minister also reviewed the COVID-19 situation with the officers of the control room, took their views and appreciated the work done by them. Also Read - Bandra-like Events Will Weaken India’s Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Amit Shah

The meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai and G. Kishan Reddy, along with senior officers of the control room of the ministry, and the norms of social distancing were strictly adhered to in the meeting. Also Read - 'As Home Minister, I Assure ...', Tweets Amit Shah After PM Modi's Lockdown Speech

According to sources, he was informed of the relief measures implemented for migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country along with the latest update on the 24/7 control room. The control room is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and coordinating with states as well as with various ministries of the Central government.

The MHA through its dedicated control room helplines has addressed around 5,000 complaints so far in its persistent effort to help needy amid novel coronavirus crisis. These queries were addressed by its eight control room helplines being run round-the-clock for seven days at its office.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 3 introduced two new helpline numbers in its control room to help the needy. Of them, helpline numbers 1930 is an all India toll-free number and 1944 is dedicated to the North-East.

Seven other helplines are already active in the Home Ministry control room to respond to the complaints related to the COVID-19 disease which has claimed 353 lives. Over 9,000 confirmed cases have so far been reported from across the country.

(With agency inputs)