New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus and the Centre's guidelines on Unlock 3, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued fresh protocols for passengers arriving in the Valley for tour purpose.

As per the protocols, the passengers arriving in the UT through air, rail or road have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 antigen, using RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen testing or any other prescribed method.

The J-K administration said that all air and rail passengers who have a valid contactable mobile number with Aarogya Setu application on their phones will be sent for home quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative.

Check guidelines here:

The development comes as the UT on Wednesday recorded 540 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 19,419, even as 15 more deaths pushed the death toll to 348.

As per updates, there are 7,749 active cases in the Union territory (UT), while 11,322 patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll of coronavirus infected persons stands at 348, of which, 323 are from the valley and 25 from the Jammu region.