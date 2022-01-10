New Delhi: Even as the daily coronavirus cases continue to surge rapidly across the country, the capital Delhi and the country’s financial capital Mumbai witnessed a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday. Where Mumbai logged 13,648 new cases, which is 5,826 cases less than yesterday, Delhi recorded 19,166 fresh infections, witnessing a dip of 3,585 infections from Sunday.Also Read - Has Third Wave of COVID Begun in Maharashtra? When Will it Peak? Here's What Health Minister Rajesh Tope Said

Mumbai

As per the medical bulletin issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), With the addition of 13,648 cases today, the city’s total COVID tally reached 928,220. As many as 27,214 COVID-19 patients also recovered on Monday, taking the recovery count to 805,333. Also Read - After IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad Turns New COVID Hotspot? 67 People Test Positive on Campus in Last 10 Days

Now, there are 103,862 active cases in the city. However, as per BMC, 83 percent of patients are asymptomatic. The metropolitan also recorded 5 fatalities due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its death toll to 16,411. Also Read - Haryana Imposes Further COVID Curbs: Schools, Colleges Shut; Online Classes to Continue

Delhi

According to the city’s health bulletin, Delhi’s Total Covid tally recahed 15,68,896 on Monday with addition of 19,166 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 17 Covid-19- related deaths were also reported in city taking total fatalitiy count to 25,177.

The capital city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation. The government informed that there are 1,912 Covid patients currently in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support. The city’s positivity rate stands at 25 per cent.

India COVID Wave Peak

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

Earlier today, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal said the peak of the infection will hit the nation in the January-end amid surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, reported news agency ANI. The professor aslo said that the cases of viral infection in this wave will overtake the cases recorded during the second wave. Accrding to Agrawal, cases will decline very sharply and by March, it will be over.