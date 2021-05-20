New Delhi: The Europe Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr. Hans Kluge on Monday said that all authorised COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variants of novel coronavirus known so far, including the b.1.617 variant. “All COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines,” Dr. Hans Kluge. Also Read - What Is Black Fungus? How To Identify Cases And What To Do Next? AIIMS Issues Guidelines

He also added that all COVID-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

Kluge, while addressing a press conference, said that the so-called Indian COVID-19 variant has now been identified in at least 26 countries in the WHO Europe region. Doctor Kluge, however, cautioned that progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided.

The WHO Europe chief said: “Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel.” He added that “pockets of increasing transmission” on the continent could quickly spread.

