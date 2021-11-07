New Delhi: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), on Sunday, in its weekly report said that the frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is less than 0.1 per cent of all variants of concern and variants of interest (VOI/VOC) and is too low to be of concern at this time.Also Read - 'Lockdown May Return in Jammu And Kashmir if...', Warns Deputy Commissioner Amid Rising Corona Cases

According to the panel, the frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is too low to be a variant of concern and interest. It further added, "There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress."

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium(INSACO) noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India and no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India.

Delta, which was first found in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.

The weekly bulletin said that AY.4.2 frequency in Indian data varies based on the definition used (PHE vs PANGO). Other than lineage-based tracking, Delta variants with immune escape mutations are also being tracked by INSACOG, some of which are also being seen by UKHSA, it added.

The total number of samples processed so far is 93,782, while 93,782 samples have been sequenced and 91,729 samples have been analysed by INSACOG.

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 national laboratories, was set up in December 2020 to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus. The pan-India network functions under the Union health ministry.