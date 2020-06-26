New Delhi: After the AAP government in Delhi fixed the price of COVID beds in private hospitals following the Niti Aayog recommendations, the Haryana government too followed the suit. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Coming Soon, Know The Date Revealed by WHO Chief

Here is the cost of COVID bed in Haryana

Non-NABH accredited hospitals

Isolation beds (moderate sickness): Rs 8,000

Severe sickness: Rs 13,000 (ICU without a ventilator)

Very severe sickness: Rs 15,000 (ICU with a ventilator)

NABH accredited hospitals

Isolation beds (moderate sickness): Rs 10,000

Severe sickness: Rs 15,000 (ICU without a ventilator)

Very severe sickness: Rs 18,000 (ICU with a ventilator)

This is the same price list the Niti Aayog committee recommended for Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah, in a meeting with the authorities of Delhi-NCR, had suggested that Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida administration should maintain uniformity in the treatment of COVID-19. The Haryana government responded to the call and fixed the price rate as in Delhi. The UP government, however, has not taken any such move for Noida.

The Delhi government issued an order last week fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

On Thursday, ten more coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana — eight of these from the three worst-hit districts falling in the National Capital Region, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 12,463 with 453 fresh infections.

Four deaths were reported from Sonipat, three from Faridabad and one from Gurgaon. Karnal and Panipat also reported one death each.

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, the three worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 76, 68 and 15 fatalities, respectively.