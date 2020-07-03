New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru is spiralling all of a sudden, Bengaluru authorities have issued an order barring cremation or burial of the bodies anywhere inside the city. Also Read - Karnataka Revises COVID-19 Guidelines For Home Isolation - Here Are The New Rules

A land spanning 35 acres on the outskirts of the city have been earmarked for the burial or cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims in the backdrop of safety concerns raised over funerals held in burial grounds located amidst residential areas. Also Read - Karnataka Revamps Diet For COVID Patients in Hospitals | Rava Idli, Pongol, Dosa on Menu

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District G N Shivamurthy issued an order setting apart about 35.5 acres in the villages under four Taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Anekal and Yelahanka. Also Read - First Day of Unlock 2: India Crosses 6 Lakh-mark in COVID Count, 4 States Record Highest Number of Cases | Top Developments

The order directed the respective Tahsildars to register these chunks of land as reserved for burial grounds and not to use for any purpose.

According to the sources in the district administration, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had directed the officials to identify places on the city outskirts to dispose of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Sriramulu had earlier said COVID-19 victims would not be laid to rest in the burial grounds in the city and separate places will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by the public.

He had also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

In some places, people have also expressed concerns over bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighbourhood.

(With Agency Inputs)