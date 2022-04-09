New Delhi: A booster dose of Covaxin administered six months after the administration of the first two COVID-19 vaccine doses has shown elevated immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including Omicron, along with protection from severe disease, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech has found. “The emergence of Omicron with at least 30 mutations within most vaccines’ target region — the spike protein — raised an alarm about its immune escape from vaccine-induced neutralising antibodies, thereby leading to increased transmissibility and causing breakthrough and reinfection,” Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) told news agency PTI.Also Read - Coronavirus Fourth Wave: UN Expresses Caution As large COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported In Asia

Additionally, reports about the waning of antibody responses against the emerging variants of concern (VoCs) of virus for other approved vaccines have raised concern globally, she said. Also Read - COVID Booster Dose For All Adults: Who is Eligible, How to Book Appointment, Cost of Precaution Dose | FAQs Answered

Finding Of ICMR study

As a part of the study, the antibody responses in sera of 51 participants who received two doses of Covaxin were collected six months post second dose and 28 days after receiving a third (booster) dose (given on day 215th post-second dose) and its impact against the Omicron VoC was evaluated. The study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech was conducted in January and the findings were published in the Journal of Travel Medicine on March 24. Also Read - Amid XE COVID Variant Scare, Is India Making A Mistake by Lifting COVID Curbs? Experts Explain

“The antibody response was higher for participants administered with booster doses for B.1 and the VoCs — Delta, Beta and Omicron variants,” Dr Gajanan Sakpal, another senior scientist at the NIV, said. This indicates that the booster dose of Covaxin robustly triggered neutralising antibody responses and efficiently neutralised the multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, Sakpal added

The study concluded that the neutralising antibody responses were significantly elevated after the third dose of BBV152/Covaxin against the homologous B.1 (19.11 fold) and other heterologous strains (16.51 fold), Beta (14.70 fold) and Omicron (18.53 fold) VoCs, providing assurance of a protective immune response of booster in recipients.

“The data emphasise the need for speedup of the booster doses to individuals for dealing with emerging VoCs and its outcome to protect against death, severity and hospitalisation burden,” the study stated.

COVID-19 Vaccinetion In India

The government on Friday announced that precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it has said.