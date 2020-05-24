New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousins as he didn’t get himself tested for Coronavirus upon his return to his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor from Delhi. Also Read - Mumbai Cop Showered With Flower Petals On Returning Home After Recovering From COVID-19

According to reports, the deceased Manjeet Singh had undergone a thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19. His report came negative and as a result, he was not tested for Coronavirus.

His cousins Kapil and Manoj were not convinced and asked him to get the test done. They had a heated argument, folloiwng which the cousins brutally thrashed Manjeet with batons.

Manjeet was rushed to a hospital. However, he could not be saved.

An FIR was registered against Kapil and Manoj, their mother and Manoj’s wife at the Nahtaur police station.