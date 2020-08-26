New Delhi: Amid the discussion over resume Delhi Metro services to facilitate the transport of essential workers, the number of cases in the capital has taken a sudden upward turn. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency high-level meeting to chart out the way forward, sources said on Wednesday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources. Also Read - China Has Been Using 'Experimental' Vaccines on High-Risk Population Since July

After days of reporting active cases below 1,000, the city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500-mark.

This comes soon after hotels, weekly markets were allowed to open in Delhi.

According to experts, several factors could be behind the sudden spike in the number of cases, including patients coming from outside in Delhi for treatment, reopening of the economy and the low sensitivity of the rapid antigen tests.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases and for the next three days, the number of single-day infections stayed below the 1,000. From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark, only to come down to 707 on August 10.

Between August 11 and August 22, three days saw less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported. On August 13, the city registered 956 new COVID-19 cases, August 16 had 652 fresh instances of the viral disease, and August 17 reported 787 cases.

The rapid antigen tests are showing a number of false negatives, who are testing negative through antigen tests but actually are positive.

Hotels have resumed functioning in Delhi, apart from other economic activities as Delhi never went under any lockdown after the first phase of restrictions. From Monday, weekly markets have also been allowed to function with proper social distancing. A weekly market in Narela area of North Delhi was on Tuesday ordered closed due to violation of social distancing norms which are in place in view of the COVID-19 situation.

(With PTI Inputs)