New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday stated that the nationwide COVID-19 cases crossed 1.6 lakh-mark to make India the world's ninth worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection. The health ministry also stated that the death toll went up to 4,633 to near China's official count of 4,634 fatalities.

However, an online real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed India surpassing China with as many as 4,695 deaths by Thursday night.

As per updates, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of the total number of cases. India's count of recoveries is the tenth-largest now after the US, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Iran and China.

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, the US is the worst-hit country with over 17 lakh cases, while other countries with more cases than India are Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. While Turkey is now ranked 10th, China is at 14th place and below Iran, Peru and Canada.

In terms of active cases, India’s tally is the fifth biggest in the world after the US, Russia, Brazil and France. However, India has also done better than many other countries in terms of the absolute number of tests conducted cumulatively and is placed at the seventh place globally.

The cases of coronavirus in the country went up this month, during which large-scale movement of people began via special trains and flights and also because of easing of various restrictions during the ongoing fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown has been in place since March 25, which was initially imposed for 21 days but has been extended thrice already and the fourth phase will end on May 31.

A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected this week as Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of all states and UTs over the telephone to seek their views on the extension of the lockdown.

During the telephonic interaction, Shah sought to know the areas of concern of the states and the sectors they want to open up further from June 1.

Interestingly, till now, it was Prime Minister Modi who had interacted with all chief ministers through video conference before the extension of each phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and sought their views.

This was for the first time that the home minister spoke to the chief ministers individually before the end of another phase of the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also held a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of the 13 worst-hit cities in the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

In terms of coronavirus, Delhi reported a record number of 1,024 new cases to take its tally to 16,281, while its death toll rose to 3165. This is the first time that the national capital has witnessed 1,000-plus new cases for a day.

The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.