New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 17,000-mark, the Central government on Monday issued a set of fresh guidelines to be followed on detection of suspect or confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-coronavirus health facilities.

The guidelines from the Centre came after a few hospitals were closed down following the detection of the disease among its medical workers.

Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said although a comprehensive guidance to prevent occurrence of hospital acquired infection in health facilities was issued, the practice of universal precautions might still be lacking in many hospitals.

Also some non-COVID health facilities have reported confirmation of COVID-19 in patients admitted for unrelated/non-respiratory illness, causing undue apprehension among healthcare workers, sometimes leading to impaired functionality of such hospitals, the ministry said.

As per the guidelines from the ministry, the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) has well-defined composition, roles and responsibilities. These include surveillance for fever, cough or breathing difficulty through either self-reporting or active and passive screening at the beginning of their shift.

The government stated that when a coronavirus positive patient is identified in a healthcare facility, not designated as COVID-19 isolation facility, officials should Inform the local health authorities about the case, assess the clinical status of the patient prior to referral to a designated COVID facility and the patient should be immediately isolated to another room.

The ministry said that if the hospital authorities are reasonably satisfied that the source case/s have been identified and isolated, all contacts have been traced and quarantined and adequate disinfection has been achieved, the hospital will continue to function.

“If the health facility still continues to report new hospital acquired COVID-19 cases in the following days, it would be advisable to temporarily close the defined section of the health facility where the maximum number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is being reported. After thorough cleaning and disinfection, it can be put to use again,” the ministry added.

(With inputs from PTI)