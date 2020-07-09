New Delhi: In yet another single-day highest spike, the number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday increased by 24,879, taking the total count to 7,67,296. At the same time 487 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry noted. Also Read - School Reopening in Tamil Nadu: Details of Online Classes, Board Exams Here

With this, the number of positive cases stand at 767296 including 269789 active cases, 476378 cured/discharged/migrated and 21129 deaths.

Notably, the Delhi government announced it revised 'COVID Response Plan' this morning. Under the new plan, the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will be screening daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers as well as food suppliers for the deadly disease. The national capital has already increased COVID-19 testing and launched the largest isolation bed facility.

Maharashtra recorded a fresh tally of 6,603 coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 1,374 were from Mumbai and 1,094 in Pune. The total count in Maharashtra now stands at 2.23 lakh, including 91,065 active cases. Meanwhile, the state recorded 198 new deaths taking the toll to 9448.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,756 positive COVID-19 cases of Covid-19 as on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 1,22,350. Of the total cases, Chennai alone reported 1,261 positive cases, bringing the city’s tally to 72,500.

India is now the world’s third worst-hit nation by coronavirus after the United States and Brazil. However, the country’s recovery rate stood at 62.08 per cent as of this morning.